Abilene Christian secures 69-63 win over Tarleton State

Simmons also had five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 Western Athletic). Ali Abdou Dibba scored 11 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Damien Daniels recorded 11 points and was 2 of 6 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.