Abilene Christian takes on Sam Houston, looks for 4th straight win

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-6, 7-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Wildcats take on Sam Houston. The Wildcats are 9-2 in home games. Abilene Christian is second in the WAC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 5.6.

The Bearkats are 7-4 in conference games. Sam Houston has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Steele is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.2 points. Tobias Cameron is shooting 54.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Qua Grant is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

