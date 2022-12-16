Abilene Christian to visit CSU Bakersfield Saturday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Abilene Christian in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Roadrunners have gone 2-0 at home. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500. The Wildcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Abilene Christian averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for CSU Bakersfield.

Cameron Steele averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Immanuel Allen is shooting 54.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article