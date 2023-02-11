Abilene Christian Wildcats face the Sam Houston Bearkats on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-6, 7-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -1; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian heads into a matchup against Sam Houston as winners of three straight games. The Wildcats are 9-2 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats are 7-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is fifth in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Qua Grant averaging 4.2.

The Wildcats and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Allen is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Donte Powers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Grant is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

