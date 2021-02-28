Will Carius, who led the Leathernecks in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only three on 1-of-9 shooting. The Leathernecks shot just 25% and made only 3 of 24 from the arc.
The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 85-81 on Saturday.
