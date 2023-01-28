Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Omaha after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -20; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts’ 102-61 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Mavericks are 3-7 in Summit play. Omaha is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 22.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Frankie Fidler is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

