Abmas leads Oral Roberts against South Dakota after 27-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (25-4, 16-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-17, 6-10 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -13.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-66 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 7-5 on their home court. South Dakota leads the Summit shooting 38.9% from downtown, led by Miles Brach shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles are 16-0 in conference matchups. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Connor Vanover averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Abmas is averaging 22.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

