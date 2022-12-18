Abmas leads Oral Roberts against South Dakota State after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-7) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Max Abmas scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 80-77 win against the Missouri State Bears. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Connor Vanover paces the Golden Eagles with 6.9 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 1-5 on the road. South Dakota State ranks ninth in the Summit with 28.8 rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 6.5.

The Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits meet Monday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Vanover is averaging 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Mayo is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

