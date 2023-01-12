Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Western Illinois after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-7, 2-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-4, 4-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -15.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Max Abmas scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-75 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Golden Eagles are 9-0 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Connor Vanover paces the Golden Eagles with 6.6 boards.

The Leathernecks are 2-3 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois is eighth in the Summit with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesiah West averaging 2.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Vanover is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Trenton Massner is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

