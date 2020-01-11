R.J. Fuqua had 13 points for Oral Roberts (9-8, 2-2 Summit League). Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Kienan Walter had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (8-10, 2-2). Marlon Stewart added 14 points and nine rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 10 points.

Oral Roberts matches up against Western Illinois on the road on Thursday. North Dakota takes on South Dakota State on the road on Wednesday.

