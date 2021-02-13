Kevin Obanor had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Oral Roberts (11-8, 8-3 Summit League). Sheldon Stevens added 16 points. Carlos Jurgens had 13 points.
Oral Roberts scored 56 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Matt Dentlinger had 16 points for the Jackrabbits (11-5, 7-3). Douglas Wilson added 15 points. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Noah Freidel had only 2 points. The Jackrabbits’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, he shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.