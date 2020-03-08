Omaha was 27% shooting from the field (16 of 59), the lowest percentage against Oral Roberts this season.
KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the fifth-seeded Mavericks (16-16). JT Gibson added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had eight points and eight rebounds. Matt Pile had a career-high 21 rebounds plus two points.
Omaha outrebounded Oral Roberts 47-39.
