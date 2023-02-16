Abmas scores 19 as Oral Roberts defeats North Dakota 73-70

Abmas shot 6 for 19 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (24-4, 15-0 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens went 7 of 10 from the field to add 14 points. Issac McBride was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points. It was the 11th win in a row for the Golden Eagles.