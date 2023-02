Abmas had five assists for the Golden Eagles (25-4, 16-0 Summit League). Issac McBride shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Patrick Mwamba was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 games.