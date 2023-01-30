Abmas scores 31, Oral Roberts routs South Dakota 103-53

TULSA, Okla. — Max Abmas scored 31 points, Oral Roberts pummeled South Dakota 103-53 on Monday night, and the Golden Eagles remained unbeaten in the Summit League with their seventh straight win.

Abmas had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-0). Issac McBride was 6-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 20 points. Kareem Thompson shot 5 for 9 with two 3-pointers, scoring 13 points and adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.