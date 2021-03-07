Oral Roberts broke the game open with a 18-7 run in the later minutes of the first half, pushing a 21-19 lead to 39-26 just before halftime. Weaver scored 12 of his points during the breakaway run. North Dakota (9-17) was 3-12 shooting as Oral Roberts surged ahead, including 0-for-5 from distance.
Sybian Sims, Bentiu Panoam, Caleb Nero and Mitchell Sueker all scored 11 points for the Fighting Hawks.
___
