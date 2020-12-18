Abogidi scored WSU’s first seven points, and Williams added six more, in a 15-3 run that gave the Cougars a 17-5 lead about seven minutes into the game and Montana State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Amin Adamu led Montana State (2-2) with 12 points and Mike Hood added 11.
Washington State outrebounded the Bobcats 49-30 and outscored them 15-4 in second-chance points.
Isaac Bonton did not play due to an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-3 senior, who transferred from Montana State, leads the Cougars in scoring (17.4) and assists (3.2) per game.
The Bobcats shot just 5 of 24 (21%) from the field in the first half and went into the break trailing 46-21.
