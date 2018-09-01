HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Jack Abraham threw for four touchdowns and Southern Mississippi beat Jackson State 55-7 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Abraham threw for 242 yards for the Golden Eagles. Quez Watkins had 138 yards receiving and three touchdowns plus a punt return for a score. Tate Whatley ran for another score and Parker Shaunfield kicked two field goals.

Abraham threw a pair of touchdowns to Watkins in the first quarter and the Golden Eagles followed that with 27 more unanswered points on Shaunfield’s 46- and 29-yard field goals, Watkins’ 81-yard punt return, a 26-yard fumble return for a score by Xavier Marion and a short scoring pass from Abraham to Jordan Mitchell to take a 41-0 lead at halftime.

Jackson State never threatened, scoring just once at the close of the third quarter.

Derrick Ponder and Jarrad Hayes combined for 118 passing yards for Jackson State. Hayes threw for the team’s only touchdown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.