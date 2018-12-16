MILWAUKEE — DeAndre Abram had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Vance Johnson scored 17 points to help Milwaukee beat D-III Wisconsin Lutheran 87-64 on Sunday.

Abram was 10-of-17 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and added four assists and two blocks. Darius Roy had 13 points, Jake Wright scored 11 and Bryce Barnes 10 for Milwaukee (4-8).

Abram hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, made another 3 to make it 10-0 and the Panthers never trailed. Caleb Goldstein’s 3-pointer capped an 8-2 run that spanned halftime and pulled Wisconsin Lutheran within seven, but Milwaukee scored the next 13 points to push its lead to 56-36 with 15:41 to play and the Warriors trailed by at least 16 the rest of the way.

The Panthers shot 51 percent (31 of 61) from the field and hit a season-high 14 3-pointers.

Mack Knueppel had 13 points, Andrew Bruggink scored 12 and Collin Kennedy added 10 points for Wisconsin Lutheran.

