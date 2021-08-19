The updated policies come from the league’s Medical Advisory Group.
The update also provides that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to participate in a surveillance testing regime, but testing must still be administered to unvaccinated athletes and individuals that frequently come in close contact with them.
The unvaccinated on teams with a vaccination rate higher than 85% will need to be tested once a week, and those on teams with a rate below 85% will need to be tested three times a week.