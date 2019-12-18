BEST PLAYER: Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee out of Damascus, Maryland, is considered the top prospect in the nation, and he signed with Clemson. The No. 13 prospect? That’s D.J. Uiagaleiei out of Bellflower, California, the No. 1 rated quarterback, who is also joining the Tigers.

AD

AD

WHO STOCKED UP: After Clemson, which signed a total of 24 players, no other ACC school cracked the top 10. Miami, with 19 commitments, checks in at No. 17. ... North Carolina, with 26 new players, is 19th. ... Florida State and new coach Mike Norvell got a boost when four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy flipped from Louisville, which moved the Seminoles up to No. 21. After not signing a prep QB the last two seasons, Florida State also picked up Tate Rodemaker out of Georgia. ... Georgia Tech is into the top 25 at No. 24, with 24 signees.

WHO FELL SHORT: It could be everybody not named Clemson. So the Tigers sign the No. 1 class and the rest are lagging well behind. The Tigers have at least seven signees rated higher than the best of the rest of the ACC. It doesn’t bode well for closing the gap with Dabo Swinney’s dynasty.

THE TAKEAWAY: Clemson is not only running away with the recruiting competition, but it is reaching far and wide to do so, including California.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD