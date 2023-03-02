Dwyer, Miami women pull away from BC for 84-69 win in ACC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lashae Dwyer led a balanced attack with 19 points and sixth-seeded Miami pulled away for an 84-69 win over 11th-seeded Boston College in the ACC Tournament on Thursday night. The Hurricanes (19-11) face third-seeded and eighth-ranked Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday. Miami handed the Hokies one of their four losses, 77-66.

Lola Pendande added 15 points and eight rebounds, Haley Cavinder had 14 and nine and Destiny Harden 13 and nine for the Hurricanes, who pulled away by making 10 of 17 shots in the fourth quarter.

Andrea Daley scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (16-17). T’Yana Todd added 14 points and Maria Gakdeng and Dontavia Waggoner both had 12. Boston College, which beat Georgia Tech in a first-round game on Wednesday, lost starting forward Ally VanTimmeren with a lower body injury in the opening minute. She returned to the bench on crutches to watch the game.

BC led 16-14 after one quarter and Miami led 39-38 at the half. Dwyer’s 3-pointer in the last minute of the third quarter put the Hurricanes up 60-56.

Miami got the lead in double figures when a Pendande layup capped a 6-0 run that made it 73-62 midway through the quarter, but the lead didn’t stay there until the Hurricanes scored the last six points of the game.

Both teams made at least half of their shots, but Miami had a 39-23 rebounding advantage, including 17-7 on the offensive end.

