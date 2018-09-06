GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament is heading back to Washington and to New York.

Commissioner John Swofford said Thursday that the tournament will be played in Washington in 2021 and in Brooklyn in 2022.

The league previously announced the tournament locations for this season (Charlotte, North Carolina) and in 2020 (Greensboro).

Swofford says the locations are “tremendously meaningful to the ACC, our players, coaches, alumni and fans.”

The ACC held its tournament in Washington in 2005 and in 2016, and earlier this year wrapped up a two-year run at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

