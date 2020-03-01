Davis made a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left to force overtime tied at 77-all.
Brandon Boyd added 12 points for Cal Baptist (21-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ferron Flavors Jr. chipped in 11 points.
Brown scored 31 points to lead Seattle (14-15, 7-7). Morgan Means added 24 points, Riley Grigsby had 14 and Anand Hundal 11.
Seattle host Chicago State on Wednesday. Cal Baptist plays at New Mexico State on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.