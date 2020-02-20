FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.POTENT PAYTEN: Payten Ricks has connected on 37.9 percent of the 195 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 48 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 16-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Southeastern Louisiana has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 79.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. Southeastern Louisiana has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 329th, nationally).

