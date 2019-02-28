Abilene Christian (22-6, 11-4) vs. Central Arkansas (11-17, 6-9)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas seeks revenge on Abilene Christian after dropping the first matchup in Abilene. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Wildcats outshot Central Arkansas from the field 46.7 percent to 30 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a 23-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Central Arkansas’ DeAndre Jones has averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals while Hayden Koval has put up 12.4 points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Wildcats, Jaren Lewis has averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jaylen Franklin has put up 9.6 points and 4.8 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Franklin has had his hand in 45 percent of all Abilene Christian field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-11 when it scores at least 62.

FLOOR SPACING: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has attempted 162 3-pointers and connected on 42 percent of them, and is 11 for 41 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats fifth among Division I teams. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 288th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.