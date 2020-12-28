A YEAR AGO: Abilene Christian put up 102 and came away with a 68-point win over Dallas Christian when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Wildcats scored 65.1 points per contest across those seven contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.