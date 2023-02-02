Acuff and Eastern Michigan host Ball State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-16, 3-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (15-7, 6-3 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Ball State Cardinals after Tyson Acuff scored 29 points in Eastern Michigan’s 90-79 victory against the Ohio Bobcats. The Cardinals are 8-1 in home games. Ball State ranks eighth in the MAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 4.8.

The Eagles have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 81.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Cardinals and Eagles meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Emoni Bates is averaging 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Acuff is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

