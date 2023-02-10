Adams and Buffalo host Kent State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-12, 6-5 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -4.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Kent State Golden Flashes after Isaiah Adams scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 102-97 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls are 9-3 in home games. Buffalo averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 9-2 in MAC play. Kent State is ninth in the MAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Sincere Carry averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds. Adams is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Carry is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

