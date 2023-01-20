Adams and George Washington host Dayton

Dayton Flyers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (9-9, 3-2 A-10)
The Flyers are 5-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.
The Colonials and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Lindo Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Colonials. James Bishop is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.
Mustapha Amzil averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 60.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.
Flyers: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.