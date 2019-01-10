Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, back left, talks with Alterique Gilbert (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

STORRS, Conn. — Jalen Adams scored 21 points, Alterique Gilbert added 19 and UConn snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-64 win over SMU on Thursday night.

Christian Vital chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (10-6, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), who won for the first time this season in conference play.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 20 points and Jahmal McMurray added 15 for SMU (10-5, 2-1), which had won four straight and eight of its previous nine games.

The Huskies shot 52 percent from the floor, including a blistering 65 percent in building a 42-31 halftime lead.

They extended the lead to 15 points in the second half on a 3-pointer from Gilbert, before SMU made a run, cutting the lead to six points on a putback by Isiaha Mike with 12 minutes to go.

But the Huskies answered. It was 64-52 after Josh Carlton followed up a Gilbert miss on a drive to the basket and the lead was 15 again when Gilbert hit a pullup in the lane with five minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs had held their previous four opponents to under 40-percent shooting and 25 percent from 3-point range. UConn hit 22 of 42 shots and was 9 of 19 from 3-point range. SMU fell to 2-1 in true road games this season, with wins over Georgetown and Tulane. The Mustangs were just 2-8 on their opponents’ home courts last season.

UConn: UConn: The Huskies improved to 6-0 in their first American Athletic Conference games each year at Gampel Pavilion.

UP NEXT

SMU: The Mustangs return home to host Tulsa on Saturday.

UConn: The Huskies hit the road for a game on Saturday night at Cincinnati.

