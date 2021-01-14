The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-2 OVC) earned their fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Pal added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Ravel Moody scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (2-7, 1-5). Mark Freeman added 15 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 11 points.
Tennessee State led from the time Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer on his first shot about two minutes into the game all the way until the last five seconds.
