Adams leads No. 2 Kansas against No. 14 Iowa State after 22-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas faces the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 79-75 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks have gone 9-0 at home. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Jalen Wilson paces the Jayhawks with 8.8 boards.

The Cyclones are 4-0 in conference matchups. Iowa State scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Jayhawks and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Wilson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Caleb Grill is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

