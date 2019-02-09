CEDAR CITY, Utah — Andre Adams had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to a 78-72 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

Cameron Oluyitan had 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (12-10, 7-6 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Dre Marin added 13 points. Jacob Calloway had 13 points for the home team.

Kelvin Jones had 16 points for the Bengals (9-13, 5-8). Brandon Boyd added 16 points. Balint Mocsan had 13 points.

The Thunderbirds leveled the season series against the Bengals with the win. Idaho State defeated Southern Utah 88-68 on Jan. 3. Southern Utah takes on Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Idaho State faces Montana State at home on Thursday.

