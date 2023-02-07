Adams scores 21 as Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 102-97

Adams also had eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Zid Powell shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.