Adams scores 21 as Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 102-97

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Isaiah Adams’ 21 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 102-97 on Tuesday night.
Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (6-18, 3-8) in scoring, finishing a career-high 35 points. Emoni Bates, coming off his third, 35-point performance of the season, scored 27 points for Eastern Michigan.
Bates has now scored 488 points this year, which ranks as the sixth-highest total in a sophomore campaign in program history.
With his Tuesday effort, he moved past Earl Boykins (1995-96) with 479 points, James Thompson IV (2016-17) with 474 points and Brandon Bowdry (2008-09) 472 points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Buffalo is a Friday matchup with Kent State at home, while Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.