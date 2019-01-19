STORRS, Conn. — Jalen Adams scored a season-high 31 points and UConn beat Tulane 87-71 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference.

Josh Carlton and Christian Vital each added 18 points for the Huskies (11-8, 2-4), who snapped a two-game losing skid. Vital reached 1,000 points for his career with a 3-point shot in the first half.

Caleb Daniels had 21 points for Tulane (4-13, 0-5) which has lost seven straight and eight of nine. Samir Sehic and Blake Paul each added 13 points for the Green Wave.

The Huskies never trailed, but were up just 44-41 before going on a 16-5 second-half run.

Adam’s double-clutch shot in the lane after a turnover gave UConn a 21-point lead with just under five minutes to play, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Tulane shot 49 percent from the floor, but was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.



Connecticut’s Jalen Adams (4) goes up to the basket as Tulane’s Jordan Cornish defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

Carlton opened the game with a layup and the Huskies ran out to a 9-2 lead. They built that to 14 before Tulane began chipping away.

A driving layup by Jordan Cornish cut the deficit to 35-30 and Tulane trailed 37-30 at halftime.

The game was moved up several hours from a planned 7:30 p.m. start to avoid a winter storm that was forecast to move into the area.

THE BIG PICTURE

Tulane: The Green Wave has never beaten UConn, falling to 0-7 against the Huskies.

UConn: UConn needed some good news this week after announcing Thursday that its athletic division lost more than $40 million last year, including more than $5 million in men’s basketball. On Friday, the school self-imposed sanctions on the program for NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie. Those will include the loss of a scholarship next season. The NCAA has not said if it will impose other penalties.

UP NEXT:

Tulane: The Green Wave return home to face UCF on Wednesday

UConn: The Huskies have a week off before another game at Gampel Pavilion next Saturday against Wichita State.

________

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.