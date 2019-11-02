Now leading 37-35, Western Carolina ran out the final 3:10 on the clock. However, with 4th-and-1 at the VMI 42 and needing one play to seal the game, Adams threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Daquan Patten on the final play.

AD

Adams and Spencer connected on a 78-yard TD pass and Adams also hit D.J. Thorpe for a 13-yard score for a 14-13 Western Carolina lead after one quarter and the Catamounts went on to lead 20-19 at halftime.

AD

Spencer and Patten both went over 100 yards receiving, with 110 yards and 103 yards, respectively. Western Carolina had 539 total yards.

Udinski finished 23-of-31 passing with two touchdowns and an interception for VMI. Ramsey had 29 carries for 143 rushing yards with three touchdowns and Herres caught seven passes for 105 yards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD