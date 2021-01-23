Cameron Shelton had 22 points for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 3-6). Carson Towt added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon had seven rebounds.
Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.