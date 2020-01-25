Hopkins finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers (8-11, 5-1). Ewing scored 17 points and pulled down 16 boards. Texas Southern dominated the boards, outrebounding the Delta Devils 67-39 and scoring 16 second-change points.
Torico Simmons scored 27 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-17, 1-5). Caleb Hunter added 18 points and Quinton Alston added another 11.
Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday. Mississippi Valley State is at Prairie View Monday.
