The Hawks have gone 8-6 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejike Obinna averaging 2.6.
The Bonnies are 10-4 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Bonnies won the last meeting 80-69 on Jan. 29. Adaway scored 22 points to help lead the Bonnies to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hall is averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
Dominick Welch averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Adaway is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.
Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.
