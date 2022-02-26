Taylor Funk had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (10-17, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jordan Hall added 16 points. Erik Reynolds II had 10 points.
The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph’s 80-69 on Jan. 29.
