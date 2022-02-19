Leon Ayers III had 12 points for the Dukes (6-19, 1-12), whose losing streak reached 12 games.
Amir Spears, the Dukes’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, finished 0-for-9 shooting.
The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 64-56 on Jan. 21.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com