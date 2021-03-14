Merrimack had possession at its own 23 with 2:15 remaining but couldn’t pick up a first down.
The Warriors’ Malakai Anthony had a 44-yard run and then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Norcia with three seconds left in the second quarter that tied the game 7-7. Anthony was 12-of-19 passing for 91 yards and he carried 15 times for 73 yards rushing.
It was Merrimack’s season opener. Its game with Wagner on March 7 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks program.
