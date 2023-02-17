Adelekun and Dartmouth host Cornell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (9-15, 5-5 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (15-8, 5-5 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -9.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays the Cornell Big Red after Dame Adelekun scored 25 points in Dartmouth’s 83-76 win over the Princeton Tigers.

The Big Red have gone 9-1 at home. Cornell is the leader in the Ivy League with 17.0 fast break points.

The Big Green are 5-5 in conference play. Dartmouth is eighth in the Ivy League with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Adelekun averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Adelekun is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

