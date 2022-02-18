Jordan Jones, the Big Red’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, scored only 3 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
The Big Green evened the season series against the Big Red. Cornell defeated Dartmouth 79-71 on Jan. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com