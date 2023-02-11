Adelekun's 25 lead Dartmouth upset of Princeton 83-76

HANOVER, N.H. — Dame Adelekun’s 25 points helped Dartmouth upset Princeton 83-76 on Saturday.
The Tigers (16-7, 7-3) were led by Tosan Evbuomwan, who recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ryan Langborg added 15 points for Princeton. In addition, Caden Pierce had 12 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Friday. Dartmouth visits Cornell while Princeton hosts Brown.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.