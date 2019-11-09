Eric Schmid was 16-of-33 passing for 260 yards for the Bearkats. Adeyi finished with eight catches.

The Wildcats jumped on Sam Houston State with 10 points in the first quarter behind Blair Zepeda’s 24-yard field goal and Luke Anthony’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Tracy James.

Adeyi caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from receiver Noah Smith and added a 57-yarder from Schmid that gave the Bearkats a 14-10 halftime lead. Hunter Pinegar kicked a 22-yard field goal and Donovan Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Anthony was 28-of-44 passing for 155 yards with one touchdown pass but threw two interceptions.

