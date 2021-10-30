The Owls answered with Jake Constantine throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Patterson III with 16 seconds left. Jake Bailey’s 36-yard diving catch on fourth-and-10, and a North Texas unsportsmanlike conduct penalty helped keep the drive alive.
DeAndre Torrey also had a short touchdown run for the Mean Green. It was his 31st rushing touchdown of his career.
Constantine was 16-of-30 passing for 242 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Bailey finished with 10 catches for 143 yards and a score.
