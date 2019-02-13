North Texas (20-5, 8-4) vs. Florida Atlantic (14-11, 5-7)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Ryan Woolridge and North Texas will battle Anthony Adger and Florida Atlantic. Woolridge is averaging 15 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games. Adger has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Florida Atlantic’s Adger, Xavian Stapleton and Simeon Lepichev have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Woolridge has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Owls are 7-11 when opponents score more than 64 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mean Green. Florida Atlantic has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas and Florida Atlantic are the class of the CUSA when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Mean Green are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.1, while the Owls are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.