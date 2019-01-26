MIAMI — Anthony Adger scored 26 points with 5-of-8 3-point shooting to help Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 89-72 on Saturday night.

Michael Forrest added 22 points and Xavian Stapleton had 20 on 8-of-10 shooting for the Owls (12-9, 3-5 Conference USA).

FAU scored 13 straight points to build its largest lead of the game, 88-68 on Simeon Lepichev’s pair of free throws with 1:51 left.

The Golden Panthers (13-8, 4-4) led for most of the first half, but the Owls closed the period with six straight points and opened the second half with 10 more to take the lead for good.

FAU made 28 of 52 (54 percent) from the field and 26 of 31 (84 percent) from the foul line.

Devon Andrews had 21 points, Brian Beard Jr. added 16 and Isaiah Banks scored 10 for FIU. Osasumwen Osaghae grabbed 13 boards, but the Panthers were outrebounded 45-32.

